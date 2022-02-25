In the Presidential Peculiarities section of the Inquirer’s Feb. 17 electronic newsletter, President George Washington’s dentures were said to be made “from a combination of animal teeth, elephant and walrus tusks.” However, it is significant that his dentures also contained human teeth, possibly procured from the mouths of enslaved Black people at Mount Vernon.
In 1784, Washington’s financial records indicate a purchase of nine teeth from enslaved “Negroes” on his plantation and supplied to his dentist. This transaction has been widely interpreted as being for Washington’s own dental needs. Though Washington did pay for the teeth, the price was less than one third of the amount that would have been paid to free people in the “tooth trade.”
Whether the teeth were obtained by compulsion is unknown, but it is certain that the enslaved people who provided their teeth to the first American president lacked the power to strike a fairer bargain; they were legally Washington’s property and lived under the threat of physical and psychological violence.
JORDAN COPELAND
Associate Village Historian
Woods Lane
