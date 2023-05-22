To the Editor,
Based on the Saving Greenburgh Coalition meeting covered in the Inquirer on May 5 [https://bit.ly/3WhFAEC], some residents of Greenburgh may have a misimpression about how school taxes are paid. Greenburgh’s school taxes are not paid by Edgemont residents and never were. The town of Greenburgh sends out tax statements for Edgemont residents that are in two parts: in the beginning of the year we pay for police, road and unincorporated Greenburgh taxes, and in September and in December we are billed for Edgemont School District taxes. The town of Greenburgh also provides the Edgemont School District residents with a billing service, as it does for all school districts located within the unincorporated town. Our Edgemont school taxes don’t go to the Greenburgh Central Public School system, of which Hartsdale is a part. In New York State, school taxes are paid by residents to the school district in which they live, period.
