I am a member of the Senior Advisory Council to the Scarsdale Board of Trustees, and write to advise your readers of the following exercise programs that the village of Scarsdale currently offers to senior citizens:
Monday, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., chair yoga;
Wednesday, 10 to 10:45 a.m., strength and balance;
Thursday, 10 to 10:45 a.m., tai chi.
The exercise classes are available for free at the Girl Scout House to Scarsdale senior adults who live in Scarsdale, who register with the recreation department and who join the Senior Club ($15 annual fee). These classes are also available with remote access on Zoom. All interested residents should contact the recreation department at 914-722-1160.
Also, please note there are additional programs offered by Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service at the Girl Scout House on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Finally, all Scarsdale senior adults who have ideas about programs the village might offer are encouraged to contact the recreation department or send their ideas to Brian Gray, Superintendent, Scarsdale Recreation Department, 244 Heathcote Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Thank you for advising your readership about these important offerings to the significant senior population living in Scarsdale.
