The holiday season is synonymous with giving and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) needs your support. Like most organizations, SFCS was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however our dedicated professional staff continued to meet the challenges presented over the past two years. SFCS operated through the entire pandemic and maintained all essential services. In fact, additional services were offered including support groups, a community book read and discussion, and mental health first aid trainings, all free of charge.
Like most not-for-profit organizations, SFCS relies upon fundraising efforts to maintain our mission driven services. The pandemic prevented us from hosting our renowned spring galas, including our Centennial Celebration. The combination of these factors has created an increased need for financial support, and I ask that you consider including SFCS on your list of deserving organizations. To those who have already contributed to our letter of appeal, I thank you for your contribution. If you have not yet donated, please know that it is only through the support and generosity of the communities we serve that we are able to continue our work.
In acknowledgement of SFCS’s 101 years of service, I am seeking 101 new donors to consider a donation of $101.00. If you have the means to give more, larger gifts are welcomed. When donating, please consider adding one additional dollar to your gift so that your gift will be included in the campaign. Donating is easier than ever and gifts are accepted through Zelle at Jgenova@sfcsinc.org or online at https://www.sfcsinc.org/you-can-help-sfcs — include LOA 2021 in the memo.
Thank you in advance for your consideration, generosity and support.
Wishing you and your families a healthy and joyous holiday season.
JAY GENOVA, LCSW
Executive Director, SFCS
