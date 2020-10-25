On behalf of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), I would like to formally thank the many Scarsdale residents who so willingly and eagerly volunteered their time and service for the care of our senior citizens over the past six months. Whether you participated in our “Adopt a Senior” program making grocery runs and friendly check-in calls, or delivered delicious baked goods with inspirational messages through our “Sweets for Seniors” outreach, or are one of our “Friendly Visitors” for a homebound client, you provided a vital and meaningful service to those most impacted by the isolation caused by COVID-19.
You were, and are, a reliable friend for those most in need, and your caring acts of kindness will always be deeply appreciated and valued, not just by the senior citizens, but by an organization that seeks to extoll such virtues in its best practices and procedures. Your time and compassion have made an enormous difference in the lives of the most cherished members of our community.
MARYELLEN SAENGER, LMHC
Aging in Place Coordinator
Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.