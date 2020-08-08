Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli (1804-81), founder of the British Conservative Party, identified three types of lies loved by politicians: lies, damned lies and statistics.
According to The Washington Post’s tracking, President Donald Trump since his inauguration in 2017 has already recorded more than 25,000 lies and damned lies. His promised massive investments in bridges and other infrastructure have never materialized. His promised “Better than Obamacare scheme” is yet to be developed. His promised repatriation of American manufacturing operations from China has not happened. However, his coronavirus press conference last Monday put Benjamin Disraeli to shame with his Trumpian manipulation of statistics. By playing fast and loose with coronavirus numbers of the U.S. and other nations, Trump kept boasting about his nonexistent accomplishments.
He continues to blame China for the “China virus” that has invaded the U.S. According to an NPR survey, at least two-thirds of American voters believe that Trump’s colossal errors and neglect in fighting the coronavirus pandemic are responsible for America leading the world in the pandemic. It is no longer a “China virus.” It has become a “Trump virus.” He is wrongly saying that all the states and cities are ready to open all the schools for in-person teaching. Many parents and teachers are rightly hesitating.
Trump is preoccupied with creating the false impressions that the U.S. surge in coronavirus cases and deaths were not as serious as the comparable surges in China, Japan, and even Italy and Germany. A simple Google search confirms that the surges in coronavirus deaths in Germany and Italy are one-tenth of the U.S./Trump surge. When the American Centers for Disease Control published that America’s coronavirus deaths hit 1,000 daily, the comparable figure in Germany was a grand total of six. When America had a surge recorded at 800 deaths daily, the Italians recorded around one dozen. Germany and Italy are now carefully returning to their previrus normalcy.
China’s surge was due to an influx of Russian immigrants in the remote Uighur province and is now contained. Trump singled out “Japan’s tremendous surge.” In reality, so far Japan has confirmed in total 40,073 cases and 1,018 deaths as opposed to America’s more than 4.8 million confirmed cases and about 160,000 deaths. There seems to be no end in sight of America’s misery. Japan’s surge was caused by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s foolishly premature “Open Japan Travel Campaigns” in early May.
Even in the U.S., New York’s, New Jersey’s and Connecticut’s Democratic governors have crushed coronavirus curves, resembling European records. Not to be fooled by Trump’s “circus” statistics, we all have to develop the habit of asking “show me the facts and the relevant figures.
YOSHI TSURUMI
Professor Emeritus of International Business
Baruch College
