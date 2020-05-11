Scarsdale taxpayers need shared sacrifice from our elected school board and village board members by keeping budget tax increases to zero in this time of the unprecedented worldwide coronavirus pandemic with shelter-in-place restrictions.
Over 30 million US citizens have filed for unemployment claims just in the last seven weeks. Our residents are suffering from lost wages, layoffs, 401K and IRA losses. There will be record declines in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the coming months, many times the decline in the Great Recession of 2008-09 and approaching the Depression of the 1930s.
How can our elected boards raise taxes in this environment? The school board is now in the middle of a budget [process] to raise taxes for the July 1 Fiscal Year by 1.99% on top of an approximate increase of 2% in the current year. Scarsdale property taxes are already the highest in the county.
There are several options to get the tax rate increase to zero without impacting our small class size and no teacher layoffs.
The school district has an unassigned fund balance of $6.4 million that is 3.94% of the total budget. The state only allows a fund balance of up 4%, so our school is very close to the allowable maximum. This is a rainy-day fund. Today is the rainy day for Scarsdale taxpayers and their families.
The school district should use at least $1 million of the fund balance to reduce the tax rate increase to zero.
Our senior administrators should offer and take a salary freeze for the 2020-21 school year.
Our superintendent has a current salary of $347,000 plus a package of benefits that amounts close to a total of $400,000.
The median income of a Scarsdale household is under $250,000 with the risk of additional layoffs and salary reduction for the coming year.
Remember, the school budget must go to the voters on June 9. We want a school budget with no tax rate increase or, at worst, a minimal tax rate increase that we can support. Please send your immediate comments to the Board of Education urging no tax increase for the upcoming 2020-21 school year to boardofed@scarsdaleschools.org and please send a copy to proscars@aol.com or call 914-725-0962.
BOB HARRISON
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
