Edgemont’s volunteer fire commissioners spoke out against the town of Greenburgh’s approval of an assisted living facility development in an unsafe location, and the developer sued them for doing so. Last week, the New York State Supreme Court dismissed the developer’s lawsuit on the ground that Edgemont’s elected officials were legally entitled to raise objections to the project.
The town’s problem-plagued handling of the proposed Shelbourne project illustrates why Edgemont residents should want to vote on whether to form their own governing body. It’s an example of how a large municipality can ignore the concerns of one of its smaller constituencies — with no electoral repercussions.
The background: Formation-Shelbourne has for years sought to build an assisted living facility in Edgemont. The Greenville Fire District (GFD) raised concerns that the town had ignored potential safety impacts to GFD staff, including that the new facility would require more than 100 EMS trips per year along a dangerous road.
The GFD and some residents also complained that the town ignored a key provision of its zoning code that requires assisted living facilities to be situated within 200 feet of the closest state or county road, and that the route from the facility be direct and noncircuitous.
The Greenburgh Zoning Board of Appeals nonetheless granted a 3,000% distance variance, thereby allowing Formation-Shelbourne to construct its 60,000-square-foot building at the bottom of a double hairpin turn in a residential neighborhood more than a full mile from Central Avenue.
The GFD and Edgemont residents challenged the town’s decision in court, and a ruling is expected soon. Formation-Shelbourne retaliated by suing the GFD and its individual commissioners — all of whom are elected Edgemont residents and volunteers. Seeking $1 million in damages, Formation-Shelbourne claimed that the GFD tortiously interfered with Formation-Shelbourne’s business.
The GFD moved to dismiss Formation-Shelbourne’s lawsuit under New York’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute. As the court explained, the anti-SLAPP law is designed “to stop meritless, nuisance litigation by well-funded developers against average citizens who participated in public discourse against the developers or their projects.”
Last week, the court found Formation-Shelbourne’s claim a legally meritless “strategic attempt to silence the GFD.” It also found valid and legitimate the GFD’s concerns regarding “… the safety of its firefighters and equipment as they travel to the facility site” and “the sufficiency of GFD’s resources to handle call volume from the facility.”
Shelbourne perfectly illustrates why Edgemont residents, and not a distant, unresponsive governing body, should be responsible for zoning in our community. At only 8% of the Greenburgh electorate, Edgemont has minimal influence on town elections, so our concerns around the town’s handling of Shelbourne simply did not matter to the town board.
As an incorporated village, zoning and planning responsibilities would rest with Edgemont residents who are accountable only to Edgemont. We believe the same community that governs our outstanding fire and school districts would also plan for the use of our land in a lawful and thoughtful manner.
JEFFREY SHERWIN
JONATHAN LEWIS
MARK ROSENBLATT
Edgemont Incorporation Committee
(1) comment
This letter again illustrates the lack of understanding of land use law by the leaders of the Edgemont incorporation movement as well as their propensity for leaving out key facts.
Yes, there was a Shelbourne lawsuit dismissed last week. The Town was not involved in this lawsuit and the decision was silent on the merits of the decision to approve the Shelbourne project. All the suit was about was whether the Greenville Fire district had the right to object and take action to prevent the Shelbourne project without being found to have committed tortious interference in contract.
To help everyone better understand what this particular litigation was about, it concerned whether or not the suit brought by the developer against the Greenville FD was a SLAPP suit. Here is the definition of a SLAPP suit:
"Defendants facing so-called "SLAPP suits" can include not only journalists and traditional media/entertainment organizations, but also individuals and companies in other industries that speak on issues of interest to the public—on social media, in marketing, or any other form of participation in the marketplace of ideas."
In this case, the Court found that the Greenville FD was speaking on issues of interest to the public. Therefore, the suit brought by the developer was considered a SLAPP suit and was dismissed. That is all that was decided.
The EIC's letter goes on to mention that the lawsuits brought by the Council of Greenburgh Civic Association, as well as the Greenville Fire Department are still to be decided. That is only half true. Both of these cases were dismissed by the NY Supreme Court based on standing and timeliness for the civic association and based on timeliness for the fire district. Both were appealed to the 2nd department. But, what is to be decided are only the issues of standing and timeliness nothing else.
The EIC's analysis of the issues is also severely lacking. Please consider the following:
1. The size of the variance is irrelevant under NY state law. Only the impact is relevant. So, you can throw out the 3000% argument.
2. Neither the Greenburgh Police or the head of their EMS unit had a problem with the Shelbourne project in terms of either demand for services or location.
3. When initially asked to comment on the project, the Greenville Fire district had no significant problems either. Their biggest concern was water pressure for the hydrant which was addressed by the applicant. This opinion was in writing and only changed after the EIC decided to make it a political issue.
4. Shelbourne would be located on a site that has been used for commercial use for many years with commercial vehicles going in and out on a regular basis. It is also located in close proximity to the highway department and town dump which also have heavy vehicles.
5. The property is also unique in that it is not embedded near residential housing. Most assisted living facilities in Westchester have residential houses in closer proximity.
7. No one has ever explained why you would send a fire truck to a health emergency. There is no need for it. The GFD has a car. Send that.
6. Finally, the statement that Edgemont had no voice in this project is simply not true. Their concerns were heard and considered and the developer agreed to widen the roadway as a result. Unfortunately for the EIC, the Town followed the law and considered the impacts rather than the political ambitions of the EIC.
