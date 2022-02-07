It’s no surprise that the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) is raising the question of the proposed Shelbourne Senior Living Facility once again, just as it is about to roll out its third petition for incorporation. [See letter titled “Shelbourne ‘fiasco’ underscores why Edgemont should control its own land use,” Jan. 28.]
Since it has become clear that there is little if any benefit, but there is substantial risk, in seceding from Greenburgh and becoming an incorporated village, the EIC continues its marketing strategy of hard-selling us on how horrible the Greenburgh town government is and how oppressed we are as Edgemont residents and that we need to escape the tyranny.
The reality is, the Greenville Fire District (GFD), it appears, has been weaponized as the plaintiff in this ridiculous and unwinnable lawsuit, which is now 6 years old. Interestingly, the cost of this litigation is now being paid for from the GFD budget (our tax dollars) and not from the EIC or ECC’s coffers. Through Oct. 19, 2021, the GFD Board had approved more than $127,000 to pay legal bills — who knows how much to date? These bills are paid from tax dollars we as residents pay the GFD to provide protection and safety for our families. Worse, in delaying the inevitable construction of this facility for six years, those involved have permanently thrown away ridiculous sums of potential property tax revenue, which should have accrued to Edgemont alone.
At a projected annual Shelbourne property tax of $500,000/year, for this six-year period Shelbourne would have generated $300,000/year for Edgemont Schools, $1.8 million in total, without having had to educate even one child. The Greenville Fire District would have accrued $45,000/year, a total of $270,000 over that 6-year period in tax revenue. This tax revenue loss will reoccur every year going forward until the litigation ends, and these losses will never be recouped.
We have terrific firefighters, committed, caring and talented, absolutely beyond reproach. However, the GFD board has now gotten into the politics business and has inappropriately expended GFD resources — which our firefighters and EMTs could have utilized — to benefit the incorporation movement. Has the GFD board made this decision public?
While the EIC complains that Edgemont has “minimal influence” in voting with only “8% of the Greenburgh electorate,” they don’t tell you that the balance of Greenburgh, the 92% who are barred by NYS Village Law from voting in an incorporation referendum, have been extremely vocal in their belief that their right to vote has been hijacked and that those pursuing incorporation in Edgemont don’t really care that those most affected do not have a vote in this decision and that their plight is not even considered.
Now appears to be a good time for the leadership of our Edgemont community groups, the school district, the community council and the fire district, to consider standing up and speaking out for the rights of our Greenburgh neighbors outside of Edgemont. If they won’t, we as individuals should consider doing the right thing and not sign the petition.
MICHAEL SCHWARTZ
Rock Hill Lane
