High school class reunions are a special time to reminisce about the good times shared, to celebrate friendships, to reconnect with long lost friends and acquaintances, and, often, to reflect not only on those four special years, but all that has transpired since. When the Class of 1972 came together for their 50th high school reunion in October, they did all of that and more. They generously donated their leftover funds to the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College, which will help another generation of Scarsdale seniors.
On behalf of the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund Advisory Board and Grant Committee, I write to say thank you to the Class of 1972 for its generous, forward-looking gift and congratulate the alumni on their 50th reunion.
