The following letter to the community is reprinted at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
We would like to thank you for supporting our Students of the Year fundraising campaign. Through generous donations by individuals and auction items donated by local businesses, Team ’Ders for a Cure was able to raise an amazing $35,000 in seven short weeks. The team is composed of several members of the Scarsdale High School (SHS) Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Club.
Students of the Year is an annual fundraising campaign run by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. High school students host intensive, seven-week-long fundraising campaigns to raise funds and awareness for the fight against blood cancers. The money raised goes to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s mission: to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
Our success during this campaign would not have been possible without your support. Thank you again and we hope you will continue to support Scarsdale High School’s LLS Club’s future endeavors.
Angelina Clark
Victoria Von Redden
2021 Students of the Year candidates
SHS Team ’Ders for a Cure
