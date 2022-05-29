SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College needs your generosity
The SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College has a large number of applicants this year, but we find that we are below our annual goal for donations received. This reality will directly impact the number of grants we are able to make, as well as the amount we can give to each student.
Please help us make sure that the door to higher education is open to all our students. The SHS PTA Scholarship Fund provides one-year grants to graduating SHS seniors who need financial assistance in order to attend college. We rely on donations from Scarsdale residents, as well as local businesses and organizations.
To impact a student starting college in the fall, please consider making a donation by June 20. If you have already given this year, we thank you for your generosity and for your commitment to the young people in our community. Donations can be made to SHS PTA Scholarship Fund, 1057 Post Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or online at https://bit.ly/3allAgk.
Many thanks in advance for your help.
Dana Matsushita, chair emerita
Laurie Medvinsky, chair SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College
