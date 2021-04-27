I’m writing to urge my neighbors to vote for Alison Singer and Jessica Resnick-Ault for Scarsdale Board of Education.
I cannot imagine anyone better qualified for our school board than Alison Singer. Since she was elected to the school board three years ago, Alison has gained significant experience and training. Alison’s expertise on students with disabilities and mental health adds significantly to her value on the board. Like many parents of children with special needs, I greatly appreciate Alison’s emphasis on inclusion and wellness for all our students.
Jessica is my Edgewood neighbor and local volunteer superhero, who collects and distributes all kinds of necessities to families in need through nonprofits. If you drive past her house on the first Tuesday of the month, you will see her sifting through mountains of donations and directing a team of volunteers. Jessica is also a full-time working solo parent of her young daughter, since her husband Pete’s passing in 2017. Her perspective will add important diversity to the school board’s composition.
Alison and Jessica will bring important underrepresented perspectives to the board. After an incredibly challenging and stressful year, we need experience and expertise more than ever to keep us on the right track.
Lisa Copeland
Woods Lane
