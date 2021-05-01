As former school board presidents, we know that when it comes to selecting board members, there is no substitute for experience and an in-depth understanding of the complexities of dealing with our community’s many stakeholder groups.
An extremely steep learning curve exists for anyone elected to a board of education, no matter how deeply they have been involved in recent school-related volunteer activities. Add to that the wealth of knowledge that needs to be mastered quickly in areas such as employment law, collective bargaining, curriculum and instructional innovation, special education, school safety, state and federal advocacy, Regents regulations, tenure, budgets and financial reporting, just to name a few, and you quickly get an idea of how important it is to retain experienced board members.
It takes a good three years to begin to master these diverse areas of responsibility. Recently, the Scarsdale School Board has lost a number of members after they served just a single term. With such a rapid turnover, it is vital that we retain experienced members such as Alison Singer to help guide the board through the difficult decisions it will inevitably face.
This past year has brought unprecedented challenges to school boards across the country. There is no guidebook for how to educate students during a worldwide pandemic, and inevitably there will be conflicting approaches on how to best serve our students. There have been valuable lessons learned along the way, which will help to inform how to best move forward in a collaborative manner.
In addition to her current term on the board, serving most recently as vice president, Alison Singer has a lengthy track record of volunteer roles in a number of important community organizations, including co-chair of Scarsdale CHILD, School Board Nominating Committee and SBNC administrative chair, and the Colonial Acres Neighborhood Association, as well as impressive academic and professional credentials. Her knowledge and familiarity with the needs of special education students provides a particularly important voice at the board table.
So let’s not waste all that valuable, hard-earned experience and knowledge. Reelect Alison Singer on May 18.
RITA GOLDEN
BARBARA JAFFE
MICHAEL OTTEN
