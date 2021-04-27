Volunteerism is a core value of Scarsdale’s self-governance. Our nonpartisan nominating system has allowed us to avoid much of the political discourse that occurs in other Westchester communities and to focus on what is important to Scarsdale’s schools and municipal government.
When selecting candidates for office, the nominating committees for the board of education and the board of trustees are tasked to consider each candidate’s record of community service, skill set, ability to work with others effectively and perhaps the most important for candidates seeking renomination, the knowledge and experience they have accumulated on the board.
The latter criteria is why the School Board Nominating Committee’s (SBNC) failure to renominate Alison Tepper Singer, the current board of education vice president, is so shortsighted and perplexing. Anyone who has served on either nominating committee (I recently completed three years on the Citizens Nominating Committee) has heard current school and municipal trustees say they needed at least one full term to be a full contributing member. At this time, only Ms. Singer has a full three-year term of service; the most senior of the remaining board members have less than two years of experience on the board.
Fortunately, Ms. Singer is running as an independent candidate for the board of education. Governance of the Scarsdale school system is highly complex and residents deserve to have at least one member of the board with a full term of service who is experienced at navigating both key issues, such as the budget, reopening schools and curricula, as well as the critical details contained in each.
Ms. Singer’s independent run has a recent precedent. Outgoing school board president Pamela Fuehrer, also snubbed by the SBNC three years ago, won a decisive victory as an independent candidate at the polls when residents voted. Let’s hope history repeats itself.
Linda R. Killian
Forest Lane
