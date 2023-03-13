As the current Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) chair and vice chair, we are very proud of the age, gender, cultures, thoughts and backgrounds that make up this dynamic group. The CNC was made up of 30 elected residents whose mandate was to find and vet exceptional candidates for our village board. They have done an excellent job in doing just that.

The process by which the slate was chosen is a rigorous one. The CNC first hears directly from potential candidates who each make a 10-minute presentation addressing their interest in serving and their qualifications. The presentation is just the beginning of a lengthy vetting process. The CNC then reviews each potential candidate’s history of volunteerism, gathers and reports back from a variety of reference sources who are interviewed on the record, and holds lengthy deliberations over many meetings.

