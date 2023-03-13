As the current Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) chair and vice chair, we are very proud of the age, gender, cultures, thoughts and backgrounds that make up this dynamic group. The CNC was made up of 30 elected residents whose mandate was to find and vet exceptional candidates for our village board. They have done an excellent job in doing just that.
The process by which the slate was chosen is a rigorous one. The CNC first hears directly from potential candidates who each make a 10-minute presentation addressing their interest in serving and their qualifications. The presentation is just the beginning of a lengthy vetting process. The CNC then reviews each potential candidate’s history of volunteerism, gathers and reports back from a variety of reference sources who are interviewed on the record, and holds lengthy deliberations over many meetings.
The process is not easy but necessary to choose the best people for the positions to be filled. After months of fact-finding, due diligence and calling more than 60 references in total, the CNC has nominated the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for mayor and three trustee positions.
The candidates, Justin Arest for mayor, Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg for trustees are bright, conscientious, thoughtful and, most of all, extremely dedicated. Based on its work, the CNC concluded that the candidates’ extensive experience gives them the perspective necessary to understand and address issues we share as a community. They are all hard-working individuals who have dedicated countless hours to discuss, debate and respond to our village needs effectively. In the volunteer work they have done to date, each candidate has shown their ability to remove their personal preferences, consider input from residents and professional sources and make thoughtful judgments for the best interest of the village as a whole. The CNC has also nominated Acting Village Justice Cynthia Dunne to be elected as village justice. Justice Dunne has shown she is fully capable to perform as village justice and has earned your support to be elected to that post.
We all are grateful for Scarsdale and the community we live in. We believe in the nonpartisan system because it is effective, efficient and produces outstanding community engagement. We hope you agree these candidates will do the best job for you, your family and our special town. We enthusiastically support the CNC’s slate, Justin Arest for mayor, Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg for village trustees, and Cynthia Dunne as village justice, and we hope our Scarsdale neighbors come out to show their support by voting on March 21.
