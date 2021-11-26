How prescient that a Hartsdale smoke shop was just busted for selling vaping and cannabis products to minors [“Shops charged with selling tobacco to minors,” Nov. 19], because that is exactly what will happen if Scarsdale chooses to allow marijuana dispensaries.
Why is the Scarsdale Village Board entertaining the biased opinions of a couple of people who stand to profit from marijuana sales, instead of listening to Scarsdale residents? We don’t want this. We don’t want our kids to have easy access to an addictive, brain-damaging gateway drug that destroys lives. We don’t want to sacrifice our children’s health, safety and bright futures for a little bit of revenue. Parents, community organizations and school groups have all spoken out against it. The police are telling us that it is an accident waiting to happen, literally. Every other town that prioritizes its schools and children is opting out, and Scarsdale should have led by example and been the first municipality to do this.
Any board member seriously considering allowing dispensaries or consumption lounges ought to resign immediately, because they do not represent this community’s wishes or values, nor do they care about Scarsdale’s future.
The discussion is over, and was never even necessary. Scarsdale must opt out.
HEATHER MALLOW
Brite Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.