Over the past 29 years, volunteers (including myself) have volunteered and have been part of a neighbor-helping-neighbor program called the snow angels. Volunteers have shoveled snow from driveways of senior citizens and disabled residents — helping the recipients feel safe and comfortable after a snowstorm. Some of the people we have helped in the past needed a clear driveway or walkway for deliveries of food/medication. Others worried what they would do if they had a medical emergency.
If you know of students who are willing to volunteer for the 2020/21 season in Greenburgh, please email me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.
Include the follow information:
Does the student have a car?
Name, address, email address, phone number of student snow angel volunteer, and the area in which the snow angel is willing to help out (neighborhoods/streets).
Although most snow angels haven’t been paid for their services, sometimes residents are able to pay. If you know of a snow angel who would only do this for a fee, please provide me with their contact information — and their rates. I will share that with residents who contact me.
We’ve had a successful program over the years, but it didn’t snow much during the past season, so we’re a little out of practice and could use more help.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
