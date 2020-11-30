Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.