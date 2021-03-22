As a lifelong physician dedicated to public health and safety, individual wellness, and social and environmental justice, I urge my fellow residents of Scarsdale to speak out (for all these reasons) and support the adoption by the village board of the proposed resolution to extend our current “summer ban” of gas-powered leaf blowers. It’s a small but urgent step in the right direction.
Gas-powered leaf blowers have highly inefficient two-stroke engines, in which fuel mixes directly with oil and 30% of it fails to undergo complete combustion, thereby propelling toxic fumes comprised of hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and carcinogenic contaminants like benzene into our air with deafening 185 mph blasts.
Using a gas blower for 30 minutes produces pollutants equal to those generated by a Ford F-150 SVT Raptor traveling 3,900 miles, or as far as from Texas to Alaska. Blowers disperse up to 5 pounds of tiny particulates per hour, matter, which is inhaled and easily absorbed in our lungs. Medical authorities caution that a few hours of exposure to these dangerous particulates can cause death or severe respiratory and cardiovascular harm. These machines are an environmental hazard in our own backyard, one that we can ill afford in the current climate crisis.
Serving a highly disadvantaged population for a quarter century, and as a physician to many landscapers, I have experienced with them firsthand the damaging health impacts of gas blowers. Their ill health has been socially determined. Catherine Plume, a board member of the Sierra Club, notes: “The use of gas-powered leaf blowers is as much an environmental justice issue as it is an environmental issue.” The extreme noise permanently damages landscapers’ hearing. Environmental health advocates remind us of studies of landscapers wearing monitoring devices revealing that ultrafine particle levels are 50 times higher around a gas leaf blower than at a clogged intersection at rush hour. Landscape workers toil in these toxic emissions and particulate, breathing and inhaling contaminants deep into their lungs during physical exertion. I for one don’t have to guess at the consequences of this exposure.
Social determinants of health include factors like socioeconomic status, education, neighborhood and physical environment, employment and social support networks, as well as access to health care. The origins of these determinants are ugly, suffice it to say they are based in societal disparities and inequities, and structural racism. Addressing social determinants of health is important for improving health and reducing longstanding disparities in health and health care. And it can be done.
We all in Scarsdale now have a chance to be part of this solution rather than the ongoing problem. As a community, we must seek to shape policies and practices in nonhealth sectors in ways that promote health and health equity. Banning gas-powered blowers is an example of an initiative we are ethically obligated to take to help eradicate these social determinants and promote health in our landscape workers.
Join me during the public hearing March 23 to speak in support of extending the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. It’s a small but important first step in the right direction.
DARLENE LeFRANCOIS HABER, M.D.
Nelson Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.