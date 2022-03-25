Editor’s note: The following letter was written on behalf of board of directors of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and is published at the author’s request.
To the Editor,
As we celebrate Social Work Month, we want to shine a light on all the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s consummate social work professionals.
This year especially and beyond you:
Care, care, care
Are devoted
Have high standards
Listen carefully
Provide resources, support and comfort
Are selfless
Work with heart and passion everyday.
You are essential!
The board of directors of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service recognizes and is inspired by your professionalism, expertise, compassion, energy and empathy as you address all the mental health needs of our community.
Your work is truly unique and your presence in our community is crucial to our well-being and so much appreciated.
Thank you for becoming a social worker.
Thank you for all the work you have accomplished during the pandemic.
And thank you for being an essential part of the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s family.
You are the best!
Deborah Pekarek
Greenacres Avenue
