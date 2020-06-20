The deadly encounters between black citizens and the police in the news, and the resulting protests, may have finally initiated changes that were long overdue. In commendable support of that effort, one Edgemont High School student set up a memorial for George Floyd and collected funds for The Bail Project.
At the same time, some of the most vociferous cheerleaders of Edgemont incorporation are bemoaning racism generally and pointing in particular to the town supervisor (evidenced by, for example, the Fortress Bible litigation — a case premised on religious not racial discrimination) and his supposed shabby treatment of the rest of unincorporated Greenburgh. I am sorry, but I find their concern insincere; indeed, to be incredibly hypocritical. These are the same individuals who promote incorporation as a means to avoid having their higher property taxes subsidize the remainder of unincorporated Greenburgh, and paying for recreation facilities like Anthony F. Veteran Park and Theodore Young Center that especially benefit the less affluent parts of Greenburgh. I am sure they want to do something about racism and its effects on their neighbors, as long as it doesn’t redound to Edgemont’s economic detriment.
Now, when many people are in dire financial straits due to the economic impact of COVID-19, caring people on the Edgemont Incorporation Committee should and would reconsider advancing incorporation and the economic devastation it would bring to unincorporated Greenburgh. Instead, these would-be anti-racism advocates have been even more active in their efforts toward Edgemont incorporation.
