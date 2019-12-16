The Maplewood Swim Club property is currently in the process of being developed as an assisted living facility.
There will be an opportunity for the community to speak at the zoning Board of Appeals meeting at Greenburgh Town Hall.
The concerns: The corridor of W. Hartsdale Avenue is one lane north, one lane south. This corridor is a state road; 36,000 vehicles use this road in a 24-hour period. This two-lane road is a major thoroughfare for 18 wheelers, emergency vehicles, gasoline trucks, etc. The 30-mph speed limit is chronically ignored by countless drivers. The bend in the road where the entrance and exit of the proposed facility would be is a high-accident area. There is no shoulder. The traffic contributes to relentless pollution.
In the proposal, 351 trees would be removed. This would cause additional flooding issues. West Hartsdale and Four Corners has a flooding storm drain issue that is a department of transportation matter. The removal of 351 trees would remove a vital filter for pollutants. A mature leafy tree provides as much oxygen in a season as 10 people inhale in a year. A 100-foot tree, 18 inches in diameter at its base, produces 6,000 pounds of oxygen. Two mature trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four. Trees store carbon dioxide in their fibers helping to clean the air and reduce negative effects of pollution. In one year a mature tree will absorb 48 pounds of pollution.
It is imperative that residents who use W. Hartsdale Avenue to commute to work via Metro-North, to shop, or to access the Bronx River Parkway or Central Avenue get involved by attending this pertinent meeting.
LORRAINE CANTORI
W. Hartsdale Avenue
Member, Greenburgh Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
Greenburgh Action Alliance
(1) comment
Assisted Living Facilities, which are not nearly as regulated as nursing homes, present a real threat to the elderly. They suck money from families and then can evict the elderly when they need more services or run out of money. In the mean time, the family is left with less money to start their residency at a nursing home as a private pay patient (frequently the only way to get in the better nursing home).
I highly recommend anyone supporting Assisted Living Facilities read the book A Bittersweet Season, by Jane Gross. The electronic version is available at the Greenburg library. Ms. Gross was a writer for the NY Times and moved her mom from an assisted living facility to a nursing home, and covers some of these issues.
Assisted Living Facilities are not coming here to help the elderly. They are coming here to make money, and should NOT be given variances on the misguided theory that they are here to help us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.