Letter writers Diane and Marc Greenwald have mistakenly characterized my Memorial Day remarks as anti-immigration [“Speaker’s partisan rhetoric tainted community day of remembrance,” June 2].
A Quota Immigrant myself, brought to the USA with my parents on a Marine Troopship; admitted under the immigration act of 1924, and registered under the Alien Registration Act of 1940, after waiting for two years in a Displaced Persons Camp in Germany, I have the greatest respect for the USA’s legal acceptance of immigrants, which included carefully enforced provisions guaranteeing that I would not be employed as child labor.
The education that I received in America, and the opportunities that I faced, are the reasons that I continue to be a lifelong volunteer in public service. My Memorial Day speech did not refer to immigration, but to the illegal traffic of drugs and the child abuse that are the results of chaos at our border. My remarks recalled the greatest sacrifice made by our American soldiers, and restated our responsibility to protect the country that they served with action, not with rhetoric.
My response to the Greenwalds’ letter, based on my history, is to emphasize: I love immigration. Now you tell me why you love illegal immigration?
Miriam Levitt Flisser, M.D.
