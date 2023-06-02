We attended Scarsdale’s charming Memorial Day parade on a glorious day complete with bright blue skies and gentle breezes through flags. Well-dressed Scouts, talented Scarsdale High School musicians, hard-working law enforcement, firefighters and veterans (and more) marched in memory of our fallen heroes. Bagpipes filled the air and parents ran alongside the marchers to capture perfect photos. A highlight of the ceremony for us was a soulful rendition of “Taps” played by student trumpet player Giana Marks.
As always, the parade culminated in a small memorial gathering in Chase Park, with a little pomp and some speechifying, the kind found across the country. You can imagine who spoke — the Village Mayor Justin Arest and Village Manager Rob Cole and a smattering of other officials and volunteers, offering words of hope and solidarity. A warm prayer was offered by The Rev. Astrid Storm on behalf of all faiths. It was quite wonderful, and we recommend Scarsdale residents come down next year to share the spirit of American small-town life.
There was one sour note for us, provided by a speaker [Dr. Miriam Flisser] who is a former mayor of Scarsdale. She opted to include in her speech political rhetoric that simply does not belong in our village commemoration. The same speaker railed against immigration, calling out to secure U.S. borders. Her words rang out like a partisan talking point rather than a patriotic or unifying message. We hope the young people present took the message from the speaker’s life — she shared that she, an immigrant herself, could make a productive life in this country — rather than from her hateful words.
Immigration issues today, like in every generation, are complex and deserve nuanced dialogue, not inflammatory rhetoric in a Memorial Day speech. The speaker’s words cut deeply against all that we value. We are a nation of immigrants and we live in a community welcoming to all, hopefully without bigotry or xenophobia.
Our father/father-in-law, 99 years young, is a proud American veteran of World War II, and the son of two immigrants who arrived on these shores with nothing. His parents were treated with suspicion, but they were given a chance to work hard and achieve the American dream. On Memorial Day, we choose to remember their good fortune (and ours) that this nation was willing to take in “the tired, the poor, your huddled masses yearning to break free.” Our father/father-in-law risked his life in North Africa and Italy for those ideals. We reject calls to shut the doors to the needy, rather than extend this great American land of opportunity without hatred or racism.
On a national day of remembrance of soldiers from all backgrounds who sacrificed for our way of life, it is unpatriotic to move the focus from honor, memory and celebration to partisan rhetoric. Let’s not let that happen again.
