We attended Scarsdale’s charming Memorial Day parade on a glorious day complete with bright blue skies and gentle breezes through flags. Well-dressed Scouts, talented Scarsdale High School musicians, hard-working law enforcement, firefighters and veterans (and more) marched in memory of our fallen heroes. Bagpipes filled the air and parents ran alongside the marchers to capture perfect photos. A highlight of the ceremony for us was a soulful rendition of “Taps” played by student trumpet player Giana Marks.

As always, the parade culminated in a small memorial gathering in Chase Park, with a little pomp and some speechifying, the kind found across the country. You can imagine who spoke — the Village Mayor Justin Arest and Village Manager Rob Cole and a smattering of other officials and volunteers, offering words of hope and solidarity. A warm prayer was offered by The Rev. Astrid Storm on behalf of all faiths. It was quite wonderful, and we recommend Scarsdale residents come down next year to share the spirit of American small-town life.

