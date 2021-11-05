I agree with the letter in last week’s Inquirer [“Pool should be fixed, not studied, using village funds,” Oct. 29] by the Leitners, stating we don’t need to have an expensive consultant to study and fix our pool complex.
If you want valid suggestions for improving the pool complex, send out a questionnaire to all Scarsdale taxpayers or to all those who regularly join the pool each summer. We don’t need to change the facility, just upgrade and modernize the bathrooms and locker rooms. If any repairs are needed in the pool complex, request estimates from pool experts. Any time a resident needs to renovate or design a new kitchen or bathroom, he/she doesn’t hire a consultant. Rather, the homeowner invites different estimates and designs from experts at no cost and then chooses the designer or contractor who submitted the favored design and price.
The Scarsdale pool is one of our community’s greatest assets and we don’t need to change its design. Its natural environment with many trees and grass is parklike with very little concrete. Let’s save money and spend it wisely on actually fixing what we already have.
MARILYN HAHN
Popham Road
