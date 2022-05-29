On May 24, I was walking on Sprague Road when I noticed a village employee taking photographs of a neighbor’s garden. I asked what the problem was and was told there were multiple violations because one cannot have anything but grass that is X inches (I do not remember the number he said) from the street as that property belongs to the village. There are a couple of 2-foot-high shrubs on my neighbor’s property. The village employee proceeded to tell me about Sprague Road and that it is the road in Scarsdale with a significant number of accidents. I advised this employee that people park right up to the corners on Sprague, seriously limiting vision for people driving their cars making turns onto Sprague. He advised that garden violations were not the only factors, but that was what he was there for.
It seems remarkably foolish even to believe that a causative factor of the accidents on Sprague Road is certain shrubs or other plants.
Sprague Road needs a combination of additional stop signs, and “no standing” or “no parking” signs. One block over in Eastchester to the south on a road that runs parallel to Sprague, there are stop signs at every intersection. To avoid these stops requiring drivers to slow down, drivers instead speed down Sprague without any impediment.
We do not need to pay for another traffic study. We just need to use what we have between our ears. Shrubs are not the culprit here; it is drivers and people parking on Sprague Road and the failure to put up stop signs.
CARL PELUSO
Gaylor Road
