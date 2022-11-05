I am voting for Scarsdale resident Frank Murtha for New York State Senate for our District 37, and I hope that you will consider supporting him as well.

Frank is an Edgewood resident who grew up in Scarsdale, graduated from Scarsdale High School, and chose to raise his family here. When I became friends with Frank, I saw immediately that he was a creative thinker who was able to accomplish much. A nonpolitician regular guy, he is charismatic, open-minded, driven and with his psychology background, always able to bring diverse people together.

