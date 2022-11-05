I am voting for Scarsdale resident Frank Murtha for New York State Senate for our District 37, and I hope that you will consider supporting him as well.
Frank is an Edgewood resident who grew up in Scarsdale, graduated from Scarsdale High School, and chose to raise his family here. When I became friends with Frank, I saw immediately that he was a creative thinker who was able to accomplish much. A nonpolitician regular guy, he is charismatic, open-minded, driven and with his psychology background, always able to bring diverse people together.
Frank Murtha wants to represent our district to reset the direction in which our community and state have been unfortunately heading with respect to inflation, crime and parental voice. Our cost of living has increased due to inflation and taxes, and he will prioritize policies to reduce those burdens on Westchester County residents and to stop New Yorkers and businesses from fleeing to other states.
Frank plans to restore public safety by repealing laws that have put career criminals right back on the street and by ensuring that our police have the funding and training they need to be effective. As state senator, he will push for transparency on what our children are taught and for parental choice on health decisions. Frank also wants to make certain that zoning decisions are kept local, rather than ruled by the state or country.
We want someone in the state Senate who can think outside the box, has the independence of a nonpolitical background, and will focus on what will most help our families and businesses. We have an opportunity to have a fellow Scarsdale resident speaking for us at the state level, and I hope that you will join me in voting for Frank Murtha for state Senate.
