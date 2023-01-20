Many of the roads owned by New York State have lots of potholes and are in bad shape. Motorists frequently experience car and tire damage when driving over a pothole.
If your car suffered damage while you were driving on a New York State road — Dobbs Ferry Road, Central Avenue, Route 119, Hillside Avenue, Knollwood Road, Saw Mill River Road or Broadway in Greenburgh — you are out of luck. Between Nov. 14 and May 1 each year, the New York State government has exempted itself from having to reimburse motorists for car damages, even if the state had received written notice of poor road conditions. If one’s car is damaged, New York State doesn’t pay the car owner a penny during that time period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.