Reading “English ivy compromises strength, health of Scarsdale’s trees” [Letters, May 5] last week reminded me about my own vine cutting experiences.
Years ago I went vine cutting with the Girl Scouts, and again more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic. I learned how to cut vines with the Bronx River Parkway Reservation Conservancy group headed by Bob DelTorto.
Bob organizes volunteers to cut vines on weekends. He trains the newcomers and points out poison ivy vines with instructions to leave them alone. They are native plants, which coexist with the tree. It’s the invasive vines like Asiatic bittersweet and porcelain berry that need cutting. Two cuts are required: one close to the ground, the other 5 feet higher. Both cuts are required to eliminate a vine’s pathway up the tree.
Once vines cover the tree’s canopy the outcome is inevitable. The tree slowly dies from lack of sunlight. Trees that took decades to grow are dead in a few years. Only the vines survive.
Vine cutting is very rewarding. Severing all the vines smothering a large tree provides a sense of accomplishment. I know the vine’s leaves will wither and die allowing the tree to again have life sustaining sunlight.
The only disadvantage is once you learn how to cut vines you discover them everywhere. One of many examples is a wooded area in George Field Park on the corner of Post and Oxford roads. Walking the outskirts of this area, I observed trees in various stages of decline. On the south side were fallen trees, some still covered with growing vines. On the north side I looked upon the tall trees toward Post Road. There I saw vines growing up the trees’ trunks and branches hindering a healthy tree growth. Without intervention these mature trees will die.
How much time and money will it cost to replace these trees? As for time, we know young saplings need decades to grow to maturity. As for money, I believe it is both wiser and more cost effective to keep our large trees alive now than to plant new ones in the future.
If you are interested in preserving trees you can contact the following people. For the Bronx River Parkway: Bob DelTorto, president of the Bronx River Parkway Reservation Conservancy: robertdeltorto@gmail.com.
