There are some who would shift Scarsdale toward a more combative campaigning style, often making promises before getting either the full facts or an in-depth understanding of community values in addressing our local concerns. Most residents have thought otherwise over the years. Scarsdale has benefited greatly from highly talented people whose basic promise has been to get the facts first, then listen to everyone in the community with an open mind, and, only after that, come to well-informed conclusions seeking solutions that are the best for everyone.
Each of the three individuals in this year’s strong Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate is an excellent example of that Scarsdale tradition. With community service to prove it, each has earned our support when we step into the polling place on March 18 to choose village trustees.
Justin Arest, with business and legal education, and real estate experience, has been indefatigable in reaching out widely for facts and perspectives around the community, whether addressing library improvements, village center revitalization, the ongoing Freightway explorations or some other issue, large or small.
Lena Crandall, legally trained and environmentally sensitive, has brought thoughtfulness and calm leadership to numerous community roles, in the schools, in the parks and more broadly as president of the Scarsdale Forum, in addition to village board roles emphasizing sustainability and balance in addressing community issues.
Randy Whitestone, with a strong communications and finance background, has melded the two areas in both private sector and public affairs. He has been a journalist and then a communications professional in the private sector, most recently with D.E. Shaw Group. His varied village roles have included serving as chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s village Fiscal Affairs Committee and as an instructor for the Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop.
This strong nonpartisan slate deserves your support. I urge you to Vote Row B on March 18.
EDWARD A. MORGAN
Former Scarsdale trustee and mayor (1991-97)
Tunstall Road
