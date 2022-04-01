The pandemic and other seemingly relentless societal upheavals have taken a toll on the emotional and mental health needs of students. The Scarsdale Board of Education is right to consider the need for two more full-time social workers, one for Scarsdale High School (SHS) and the second for Scarsdale Middle School (SMS). However, this addition of mental health professionals could be accomplished more holistically and cost-effectively by adding them through Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) and the Scarsdale Community Youth Services Project, which already has embedded social workers, “Youth Outreach Workers,” in both these schools.
For more than 100 years, SFCS has served the community’s mental health and social service needs with a unique understanding of the specific risk and protective factors facing affluent youth and families. Like the rest of the agency, SFCS Youth Outreach Workers use a family systems approach to counseling that recognizes the unique interactions that exist within families, among family members, and between family, school and community.
In keeping with this holistic approach, the services of SFCS Youth Outreach Workers are year-round and extend way beyond the school day. The agency has an emergency on-call service for Scarsdale students and families. The service operates 24 hours per day, 7 days per week and 365 days per year. The ability to access this service is indicated on the voicemail message of all Youth Outreach Workers.
Second, providing such high-quality mental health resources in the schools can be done more cost-effectively by adding SFCS Youth Outreach Workers to the existing embedded Youth Services Project structure in SHS and SMS. The cost to Scarsdale School District would be approximately $44,000 (per Youth Outreach Worker) because the village of Scarsdale is an equal funding partner with the Scarsdale School District and shares 50% of the expenses of the Youth Services Project.
More mental health services in Scarsdale schools are needed to support our kids. I urge the board of education, and the community, to provide them by expanding the existing successful SFCS Youth Outreach Worker program in our schools.
Joy Brownstein
Dunham Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.