Regarding the Inquirer’s Sept. 11 article “Alumni call for improved cultural sensitivity,” crucially, although the article discusses an anti-racist initiative, it centers a white voice at the expense of Black women — perpetuating historical oppression. Regardless of intention (which is often subconscious, implicit bias), the article is a blatant example of the negative impact that minimization has on Black women.
The article refers to Tisnue Jean-Baptiste, Rebecca Epemolu and Jacqueline Clark, as “people of color.” This is important because non-Black people, and particularly white people, often prejudicially group nonwhite people together. Jean-Baptiste, Epemolu and Clark are all Black women. The tendency to refer to Black people as people of color is a tactic used to conceal anti-Black biases, or otherwise avoid the implications of Black identity. We do not assume that was the writer’s intention, but nonetheless urge non-Black people to say “Black” when discussing Black people.
There is also a distinct difference in language and content used when discussing our white vs. Black members, wherein Jake Stiel’s description included extensive background information about his general and academic life and Jean-Baptiste, Epemolu and Clark did not receive the same amount of specificity and generosity.
The irony is clear: A white man received more coverage in an interview about a racial justice initiative where he talked the least.
In addition, the reporter wrote that Stiel’s words at the Board of Education meeting were the “strongest.” However, Stiel’s response was based in its entirety on the demands that Jean-Baptiste and Epemolu wrote to Dr. Hagerman and the district. To label the only white person’s words as the “strongest” is charged, especially since those words merely echo those written by our Black members.
Administrators maintain that Scarsdale’s educational approach instills critical thinking, but they fail to recognize the importance of fostering critical action. In the original article, Jean-Baptiste mentions that she didn’t have the know-how to effectively push back on what she was experiencing or being taught in Scarsdale Schools. This is a clear example of how Scarsdale students, particularly those with marginalized identities, are not empowered to act on their critiques. There is a disconnect between knowing that a situation is unjust or needs improvement and having the tools and support to remedy said injustice. Many current and former students report similar instances of discrimination across several class years. The Scarsdale School District must empower students to take critical action, starting with self-critical reflection of its own policies.
It is time for the school district and community at large to shed platitudes of social progressivity when the standards they espouse are not all encompassing and lack results.
Anna Braverman, Jacqueline Clark, Erica Schneider, Jake Stiel
Members of the Speak Up Scarsdale Initiative
Editor’s note: The Inquirer respects the views expressed in this letter and will keep these points in mind for future reporting and writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.