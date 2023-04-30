Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.