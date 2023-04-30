It seems clear at this point that Westchester County’s and other communities have set the torch to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to expand housing in the suburban New York metro area. I’ll certainly not claim to be a housing development expert, and I have no doubt that what was put forward wasn’t ideal. The unfunded-mandate aspects of such a plan did seem problematic, and I’ll admit to some queasiness about the implications of losing “local control.”
But a plan is needed. Housing shortages are a problem, and they are driven in part by zoning issues and local opposition in communities like ours, and to simply oppose changes leaves us rightly accused of NIMBYism. We do not live on islands or in gated communities; we are an organic part of the New York City metro area, and we benefit from all of its economic and cultural dynamism. In my view, it is not just our civic duty to participate in solving this problem, it is in our self-interest. And if our communities can’t solve the problem ourselves, then it’s not unreasonable to expect the state to help solve it for us.
