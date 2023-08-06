And after reading the Inquirer’s front page article [“Group urges village to find ‘proper location’ for pickleball courts,” July 28], I urgently repeat a suggestion I have sent to the village mayor and rec department: Line the three platform tennis courts at the high school for pickleball and put them on the village online reservation system.

My wife and I frequently play pickleball at the Brite Avenue platform courts. While not ideal because of the surface, it is a very pleasant place to play and we thank the Scarsdale Recreation Department for having the foresight to permanently line those three courts for pickleball.

