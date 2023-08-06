And after reading the Inquirer’s front page article [“Group urges village to find ‘proper location’ for pickleball courts,” July 28], I urgently repeat a suggestion I have sent to the village mayor and rec department: Line the three platform tennis courts at the high school for pickleball and put them on the village online reservation system.
My wife and I frequently play pickleball at the Brite Avenue platform courts. While not ideal because of the surface, it is a very pleasant place to play and we thank the Scarsdale Recreation Department for having the foresight to permanently line those three courts for pickleball.
I also frequently bike to the high school where many times the three platform courts are filled with pickleball players. When I went to look, I was shocked to see that the players had put down blue painter’s tape to mark the “kitchen” for pickleball.
If the rec department would line those courts for pickleball — in the same fashion that the Brite Avenue courts have been lined — and expand the village online reservation system to include those courts, the village would get a better gauge of how much interest there is in the game.
The discussion of where to locate permanent courts is going to go on for a while, and it is going to get more heated, so it would be wise to think of ideas that might keep the issue on a lower simmer. Do not use the Crossway courts as the experimental pickleball courts where neighbors are already upset about the noise — use two of the high school hard courts where the noise won’t affect as many people.
