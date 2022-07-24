Scarsdale youth and parents, what are you doing on summer weekday evenings between 6 and 8 p.m.?
Come to the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts, where there is a new comfort station and water fountain, where Scarsdale children from age 6 to 16 can play round robin ping-pong-style scoring tennis matches and have healthy fun while earning beautiful participation trophies for all skill levels.
The Scarsdale Youth Tennis League is the best buy in Scarsdale youth sports with more than 20 hours of tennis play for $60 per player including trophies, pizza and ice cream.
Parents can sit on pleasant benches facing the courts while they watch the matches and meet other parents and friends.
Ice water is provided Monday through Thursday evenings, and pizza pie will be served to players and parents on Thursday evenings during the matches.
The program continues through Thursday, Aug. 4 with tennis tournaments for all skill levels on the final night, which also features a pizza and ice cream party and trophy presentations.
Register at the SMS courts or fill out an application online via the Scarsdale rec department website, or call 914-722-1160.
Youth Tennis League founder and director
