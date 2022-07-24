Scarsdale youth and parents, what are you doing on summer weekday evenings between 6 and 8 p.m.?

Come to the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts, where there is a new comfort station and water fountain, where Scarsdale children from age 6 to 16 can play round robin ping-pong-style scoring tennis matches and have healthy fun while earning beautiful participation trophies for all skill levels.

