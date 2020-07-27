I want to give a big shoutout to all the people who made sure the municipal pool opened safely in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.
Personally, I was a bit apprehensive about going to the Scarsdale pool. Even though I believe I contracted the coronavirus in early February, one can never be too sure. But the heat wave caused me to capitulate and I enthusiastically signed up for a pool pass for my whole family.
Even though our teenager refused to join us this past Sunday — the second day of the adjusted season at the complex — my husband and I ventured over to the pool. We met up with another family we know, and we all sat 6 feet apart under a shady tree. We enjoyed each other’s company, swam a few laps and some of us ate lunch. I even stayed in the lap lane during a 15-minute period set aside for “adult swim.” Yes, you read that correctly, “adult swim.” If you were younger than 18, you had to leave the pool for 15 whole minutes. I must say, those 15 minutes were worth the price of the entire Unlimited Seasonal Family Pool Membership. It was heavenly.
I told several other families about our experience and they seemed encouraged. One of our friends took her kids on Monday, July 20. That experience left a lot to be desired, she said. There was a large group of teens who knew each other, and as a group they behaved poorly. They all failed to social distance, wear masks or listen to the folks who actually work at the pool. Our friends are from Tokyo, where everyone follows the rules concerning mask wearing. My friend was horrified and texted me about her experience. I posted a message about this on Scarsdale Buzz, where finally, after quite a few comments, a young mother posted in great detail about her similar frustration.
I hope those teens will understand what their responsibilities are, if they wish to enjoy the privilege of sharing the pool complex with their neighbors. It’s hard to be a teenager. I remember my own teenage years, and never wish to repeat them. But there are many positives to interacting with teens. The teenagers working at the Scarsdale pool this summer seem much more mature than teens who worked there in previous summers. They seem to understand they have an important responsibility this particular summer.
I went to the pool again, on Wednesday, for a quick swim at lunchtime. I asked some of the lifeguards if they had any further issues with pool patrons not social distancing or wearing masks. Most of them said they hadn’t. While I was swimming, the lifeguards were quick to separate kids who were too close, and there were frequent announcements over the loudspeaker to remind folks about distancing and mask wearing.
It was very nice to see lots of dads in the pool, with their kids, during lunchtime — something I seldom saw when everyone was commuting — and there were a handful of seniors doing laps as well. There seemed to be a very nice feel to the pool complex as a safe gathering place for the whole community.
On my way out, I thanked everyone I saw for opening up the pool this summer. And if any parents of the pool staff are reading this letter, please allow me to point out that you are all doing an excellent job parenting your teens! Absolutely excellent!!
CLAUDINE GECEL
Kent Road
