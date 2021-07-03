I am writing in support of the extension of the contract for Dr. Thomas Hagerman that was presented in the Inquirer June 25 edition [“Board extends superintendent’s contract”]. I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Hagerman and his superb support leadership and staff for the past year during this tumultuous COVID-19 season. I and several of our community physician colleagues worked on an educational video to provide a clear and consistent message regarding the vaccines and importance of becoming vaccinated. We also were engaged at numerous times to help guide the process of navigating this challenging school year with respect to proper policy for children, teachers and staff.
Dr. Hagerman’s goal was always to thread the needle, but to land always on what is the safest for our children and our community. Thoughtful, caring, considerate of all advice and guidance in the midst of often great uncertainty, I always found his leadership outstanding.
There were times of uncertainty, and probably poor communication in a timely manner. This is the fate of many administrative leadership tasks encountered in many instances. As a dean of a new medical school, the New York University Long Island School of Medicine, I have found myself with similar quandaries regarding staffing and student best policies.
The statement made by a community member as quoted in the article indicating that the superintendent does not have communitywide support is not accurate. He certainly has my support and that of many. Our community members often do not understand the balancing act required to come to decisions that are reasonable, fact-based (as best can be determined at the time) and considerate of multiple points of view.
I believe Dr. Hagerman has demonstrated skill, patience and much forbearance in guiding this community’s educational policies effectively. The results — a minimum of disease experienced by our students through school-based transmission — speak for themselves.
Did other school communities operate with some differences? No doubt. But Dr. Hagerman’s careful and thorough approach served our community well. It is the correct decision to extend his contract, and we as a community are fortunate to have him in this leadership role.
STEVEN P. SHELOV, M.D., M.S.
Brite Avenue resident
Professor of Pediatrics
Founding Dean NYU Long Island School of Medicine
