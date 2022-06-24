I am a strong believer and supporter of all vaccines. The allegation [“Area chair supports Mary Jane Shimsky in primary,” in letters June 17] that Assembly Member Tom Abinanti doesn’t support vaccines is false.
Several years ago he voted to preserve religious exemptions for several vaccines. Recently he was very helpful in getting vaccinations for those in group homes and day treatment programs. Most importantly, for New York State, Abinanti has been the best supporter for children and adults with special needs and intellectual and developmental disabilities. He has been fighting for better educational services, day habilitation programs and residential homes for this special population for all the years he has been serving New York. He has been a very good friend and supporter for those who can’t speak for themselves. I know because my daughter has been in the special needs system for years.
He is not anti-vaccine. He is pro-choice and for protection of all women’s rights and keeping New York a sanctuary state. He supports laws banning undetectable firearms. He supports red flag laws, 30-day background checks, prohibition of bump-stock devices and banning teachers and staff from carrying guns in schools.
I cannot vote for him because he is not my assembly member, but I can encourage those who can, to please vote for him so he can continue his good work.
Marilyn Hahn
Popham Road
