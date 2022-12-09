I saw the coverage in the Inquirer [“More holidays requested in public comment,” https://bit.ly/3urE3P0] on the lunar new petition. I’m a senior at Scarsdale High School, and I would like to share my thoughts regarding adding Lunar New Year to the district calendar.
In the U.S., there is significant cultural importance toward holidays such as Thanksgiving, where families get together and give thanks for the preceding year, or Christmas, which is both celebrated religiously and culturally. As we’re getting deeper into the holiday season, all of us are feeling that tantalizing joy that comes at the end of a calendar year.
Many Asian families do celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas; however, to many, Lunar New Year is the most important cultural holiday and is a celebration filled with traditions and rituals.
I spent my middle school years in China. So from experience I can say that the dynamic surrounding Lunar New Year in China is completely different from what happens in Scarsdale. In China, Lunar New Year is a day of joy, a day of family reunion, a day of celebration for the new lunar year.
But here in Scarsdale, that sentiment is stifled to a significant extent. Instead of celebration, the day is spent in school. Some families have family dinners in the evening, but the true spirit of Lunar New Year is lost. Now obviously I can’t expect the same magnitude of celebration of Lunar New Year in the U.S. compared to China, however, it is still very disheartening to see the severe lack of any Lunar New Year joy.
Even in California, where I was born, the cultural significance of Lunar New Year is more present in the community.
The population of people of Asian descent in Scarsdale is growing rapidly, accounting for 16.1% of the population according to the 2021 census. Public schools in New York City have Lunar New Year as a holiday, and the state of California has recently made Lunar New Year a state holiday.
Parents should not have to choose between sending their kids to school or celebrating their most important cultural holiday with family. It is also imperative for the students who come from a cultural background that celebrates Lunar New Year to have an opportunity to truly experience the significance of the holiday.
In the spirit of cultural inclusion, I, and many others in the Asian community here at Scarsdale, believe it is time we consider adding Lunar New Year to the district calendar.
