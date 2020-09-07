Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randall Whitestone each exhibit an abiding sense of service that comes when decent people are inclined to give back. It’s no wonder they received the nomination for village trustee by the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), the body of 30 elected residents entrusted to nominate candidates for us.
Scarsdale runs well under a nonpartisan system — meaning no one is elected to the village or school board based on Democratic or Republican affiliation. The premise is that many excellent volunteers may be deterred by partisan campaigning. The CNC hears individuals present their qualifications, then reviews their history of volunteerism and references in lengthy deliberations. This due diligence is confidential, not furtive, to broaden participation and facilitate candid conversations, but transparent protocols are followed.
It’s more thorough than relying on a self-serving campaign ad, and more respectful than mudslinging.
For a small, well-run town of busy residents, having a dedicated committee empowered to make educated nominations is an efficient approach. Voter turnout tends to be lower, but it doesn’t mean there isn’t a fair contest. Of course, individuals are allowed to challenge the CNC nominations, as is happening now. But we shouldn’t pretend this is actual party politics or that open campaigning improves the quality of our already strong leadership.
Nonpartisan committee membership and leadership changes annually, yet challenger Bob Berg with Bob Selvaggio and Sean Cohen, and campaign manager Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, criticize the process as rigged, seeking to erode our trust in our neighbors’ integrity.
They are running as a slate of the Voters Choice Party (VCP) that Mr. Berg and Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez appear to have founded, though there is no leadership board or nomination process disclosed. It is hard to figure what the choice is with Mr. Berg always on the VCP ticket. Without these few individuals’ driving efforts, it’s unclear how their party would be sustained.
The VCP frequently dismisses complex issues as “debacles,” “disasters” and “fiascos”absent balanced consideration, and they leap to blame, or worse, to sue the village, instead of to problem-solve. I often wonder, where do they live?
I live in Scarsdale. We work hard to be here and are grateful for it. I support the nonpartisan system not because it's perfect, but because it's fair, efficient, dynamic and encourages civic engagement.
We know that decisions are better when diverse viewpoints are considered. We should be working together to improve diverse representation by welcoming participation. That objective is thwarted when a handful of disgruntled residents relentlessly blame and falsely accuse qualified, decent volunteers of wrongdoing.
The divisive, self-aggrandizing rhetoric disseminated by the VCP is simply counterproductive to building community.
We are Scarsdale. We are all in this together. I encourage residents to run to be elected to the Citizens Nominating Committee and the School Board Nominating Committee. In the 15 years I have lived here, more than 450 voting residents have served. Give it a try.
Trustee Arest, Trustee Crandall and Mr. Whitestone were nominated based on character and good judgment. Let’s get them back to work for us.
DIANE GREENWALD
Oak Lane
