I am writing to urge all registered Democrats in the 16th Congressional District (which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont) to vote for Vedat Gashi in the primary election on Aug. 23.
Mr. Gashi’s story is an American success story. He is a lawyer and a Westchester County legislator. He came to the United States as a child with his parents, who were fleeing the oppressive regime in Kosovo. He believes in the promise of America and his commitment to public service reflects that belief. He is a centrist Democrat, who is adept at building bridges between people and communities and in delivering services to those people and communities. He has been endorsed by our New York Assembly member Amy Paulin.
Mr. Gashi is challenging first-term U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman who, in his short time in Congress, seems more intent on currying favor with the Democratic Socialists of America and “the Squad” [progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush] than in serving his Westchester constituents.
Mr. Bowman, for reasons which I find inexcusable and inexplicable, was one of only six Democrats in the House who voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, an act which will bring billions of dollars of federal funds to New York State and support many infrastructure initiatives in Westchester. He also voted against increasing funding for the Capitol police in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, voted against the National Defense Authorization Act and voted against the Israel Relations Normalization Act, which endorsed the Abraham Accords, and sought to promote peace and economic development across the Mideast and which had more than 330 co-sponsors (Republicans and Democrats) in the House.
It is time for the 16th Congressional District to have a representative who reflects the views of his constituents. It is time to elect Vedat Gashi.
Harold Aspis
Heathcote Road
