As a first-year School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) member, I am writing this letter to express my full support for Amber Yusef and Bob Klein, the 2023 SBNC selections for the Scarsdale Board of Education.
Throughout the vetting process, I have learned a lot about these candidates and our community. Although I didn’t think it possible, my level of respect and gratitude for those willing to serve on the school board has grown tremendously. We are very fortunate to have candidates of Amber’s and Bob’s caliber and dedication.
In their first term, they have demonstrated that they care deeply about the quality of education that Scarsdale provides for all students, and they have advocated fairly and passionately for the students and their families. They are open to connecting with the community and representing our views to the best of their ability, from the recent superintendent search/selection to reexamining our school calendar to be more inclusive in nature. Above all else, I trust their judgment and their ability to consider all options without bias. We need their leadership, knowledge and experience as board members to help shape our district for the future.
I am proud to support the reelection of Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein in the upcoming school board election on May 16 and invite you to do the same.
