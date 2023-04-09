As a first-year School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) member, I am writing this letter to express my full support for Amber Yusef and Bob Klein, the 2023 SBNC selections for the Scarsdale Board of Education.

Throughout the vetting process, I have learned a lot about these candidates and our community. Although I didn’t think it possible, my level of respect and gratitude for those willing to serve on the school board has grown tremendously. We are very fortunate to have candidates of Amber’s and Bob’s caliber and dedication.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.