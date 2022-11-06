Unlike Democrat Socialist Jamaal Bowman who is out of touch with the values, smarts and concerns of Scarsdale residents, our former Mayor Miriam Levitt Flisser has demonstrated integrity and concern for issues important to us during her years of service and is well suited to represent us in the House of Representatives.

Mr. Bowman raised eyebrows in a March 2021 address in Chase Park proclaiming, “Our country was built on hate, and genocide, and discrimination and slavery, and everything that is ugly in the psyche of humanity. That’s what this country was built on.” These historically false, culturally corrosive and divisive comments certainly do not represent the mainstream views of our politically moderate community that understands that warts and all, the United States was built on God-given rights of individual liberty and equality at creation that are protected by the world’s oldest Constitution and the rule of law.

