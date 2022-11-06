Unlike Democrat Socialist Jamaal Bowman who is out of touch with the values, smarts and concerns of Scarsdale residents, our former Mayor Miriam Levitt Flisser has demonstrated integrity and concern for issues important to us during her years of service and is well suited to represent us in the House of Representatives.
Mr. Bowman raised eyebrows in a March 2021 address in Chase Park proclaiming, “Our country was built on hate, and genocide, and discrimination and slavery, and everything that is ugly in the psyche of humanity. That’s what this country was built on.” These historically false, culturally corrosive and divisive comments certainly do not represent the mainstream views of our politically moderate community that understands that warts and all, the United States was built on God-given rights of individual liberty and equality at creation that are protected by the world’s oldest Constitution and the rule of law.
Dr. Flisser speaks about appreciating what America has done for her and her family and says, “Gratitude to the country compels me to participate in public service.”
Mr. Bowman advocates defunding the police. In 2020 he proclaimed, “Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities.” In 2021 he tweeted, “Too many police in our country are more concerned with protecting white supremacy than serving the communities that pay their salaries.”
Dr. Flisser, recognizing the spike in violent crime plaguing our cities to which Westchester is not immune, has stated, “I strongly disagree with demonizing and defunding the police and will support efforts to remove progressive prosecutors who make our communities less safe.”
In 2020, Mr. Bowman proclaimed, “I believe our current system of capitalism is slavery by another name. We’ve moved from physical chattel enslavement and physical racial segregation to a plantation economic system.” In Congress he has certainly worked hard to advance his socialist agenda. He voted for trillions of dollars of profligate spending starting 11 months after the end of the historically short 2020 recession. This and feckless monetary policy (the Fed reports to Congress) created the current inflation crisis, cratering 401Ks and a 3.8% reduction in real average weekly earnings despite what has been a period of excess demand for labor. My read is that, as would any good socialist, Bowman wrongly attributes the inflation not to fiscal or monetary policy but rather to price gouging by business.
He sponsored a bill (H.R.8658) promoting price controls which history tells us can only exacerbate and prolong inflation.
Dr. Flisser understands, as does Harvard economist Lawrence Summers, that harmful fiscal and monetary stimuli during a time of excess aggregate demand led to the current inflation crisis, a likely recession, and losses to our retirement accounts. She has stated that she would have voted “no” on each of the spending bills.
Miriam Levitt Flisser shares the values and concerns of Scarsdale and other Westchester communities to which her opponent turns a blind eye. She is the right woman for the job of communicating our concerns by voice and vote in the House of Representatives.
