I no longer live in Scarsdale, although I was a resident for 20-plus years. We raised our three daughters there, and they have flourished.
I am moved to respond to the writer who wrote to the Inquirer last week [“Excessive focus on social issues doesn’t belong in schools,” June 4] to express his belief that since his parents taught him to be kind and considerate to all people, we should just leave that task to parents. “Inappropriate” social issues need not be discussed in schools.
Where has that brought us? Alas, some children have been “taught to hate and fear … it has to be drummed in their dear little ear, they have to be carefully taught.” (Thank you, Oscar Hammerstein II lyricist, “South Pacific.”)
So, does that not leave our schools with the ability to respond, is that not their response-ability to teach otherwise, addressing the consequences of hate and fear in our history, in our culture?
Teachers that I know say they consistently hear, “You are not doing enough on social issues,” or, “You are doing too much!” Teachers also say that they are only one voice, and that students are listening to their classmates, their peers, their entertainment or sports idols, and yes, their parents. Many voices compete for their attention. There clearly is a new urgency in our culture for all of us to do better. I hope teachers will be supported in their choices to do the best they can, as they see it. And thank you, teachers!
Bonnie Brooke Mitchell
White Plains
