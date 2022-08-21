We are proud to support Catherine Parker for Congress in the primary election for the newly redrawn 16th Congressional District (CD-16). She has represented a large part of the district on the Westchester County Board of Legislators for the past nine years. Those voters now live in the new CD-16, as does Catherine Parker. 

When the map of CD-16 was redrawn in May, it added the Sound Shore where Catherine Parker lives and added her entire county legislative district. It cut out the northern part of Westchester County, which is now in the 17th Congressional District (CD-17).

