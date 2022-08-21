We are proud to support Catherine Parker for Congress in the primary election for the newly redrawn 16th Congressional District (CD-16). She has represented a large part of the district on the Westchester County Board of Legislators for the past nine years. Those voters now live in the new CD-16, as does Catherine Parker.
When the map of CD-16 was redrawn in May, it added the Sound Shore where Catherine Parker lives and added her entire county legislative district. It cut out the northern part of Westchester County, which is now in the 17th Congressional District (CD-17).
Another candidate in the primary, Vedat Gashi, lives in Yorktown, which is now in CD-17. He is now in the position of being a spoiler in this race.
Catherine Parker has served in the county legislature since 2013. Vedat Gashi has served on the county board of legislators for only one term. Parker has served in various capacities, chaired different committees and served as majority leader of the county legislature. She has helped pass important laws on gun safety, combating climate change and protecting women’s rights. She supports racial equality and equal rights for LGBTQ people.
Catherine Parker is pro-choice and will fight for women’s reproductive rights. She has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood in those legislative races, and is the co-sponsor of the law protecting abortion clinics.
Let’s compare Catherine Parker to our current congressman, Jamaal Bowman. Catherine is pro-Israel and supports the Abraham Accords. Our current congressman voted against the Accords and votes with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the “squad.” Catherine supported passing the infrastructure bill, but our current congressman voted against it. Our current congressman is out of step with the needs of our community. Catherine understands our needs and will fight for them.
We believe that Catherine has the best chance to win against our current congressman. We respect that Catherine has significant experience as a legislator. She will listen to our concerns and help us achieve our goals. We need a representative who can work across the aisle.
Born and raised in Westchester, Catherine is the daughter of a mother who taught science in White Plains. Catherine credits her strong work ethic to her mom, who taught her the value of hard work. Catherine owned and ran Parkers, a small business in downtown Rye, for 23 years.
Catherine Parker lives with her husband and two children in our district.
Vote for Catherine Parker for Congress by absentee ballot, early voting or vote at the polls on Primary Day, Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.