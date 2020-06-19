Anthony Scarpino has experience and judicial integrity. He consistently performs his duties well while setting an example of fairness and courtesy. In short Mr. Scarpino is most highly qualified to continue as district attorney of Westchester County. Let’s vote for him to stay in that office.
NANCY ABBE
Lawrence Road
