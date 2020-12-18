The Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund for College provides one-year grants to SHS seniors who demonstrate need in paying for their first year of college tuition. The fund relies on donations from Scarsdale residents, as well as local businesses and organizations.
We would like to thank everyone who responded to our 2019-20 appeal. Because of the generosity of so many, we were able to provide 17 grants totaling $93,000. Our 2020-21 appeal letter was recently mailed to all Scarsdale households. We expect student need to be significant again this year, especially due to the pandemic, and we hope that we can depend on the continued support of our community to help make sure that the door to higher education remains open for all Scarsdale High School seniors.
Many thanks in advance for everyone’s generosity and steadfast commitment to the young people in our community. Donations can be sent to SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College, P.O Box 147H, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or online at scarsdaleschools.k12.ny.us/scholarshipfund.
Seema Jaggi
Chair Emerita
Dana Matsushita
Chair
