Amidst the general restiveness and turmoil of the last 18 months, there has been a general trend in politics and government to find something or someone new. While in some instances this may be a valid sentiment among voters, it is most definitely not the case when considering whom to vote for in the 2021 Democratic primary for Westchester county clerk. Experience matters.
Tim Idoni has devoted his career to unlicensed service and has excelled in each position he has held. His service as Ardsley village manager and New Rochelle’s mayor, a position he was reelected to three times prior to his tenure as county clerk, gave him ample experience before assuming his role in county government. As mayor, he presided over substantial redevelopment and created approximately 2,000 jobs for New Rochelle. Tim didn’t stop there.
Soon after elected as county clerk, Idoni convinced New York State officials to authorize electronic filing. Records that once took days to access were thus available in minutes or hours. This streamlining saved the county over $37 million over the course of his years in office. And Tim continues to improve and expand services.
Tim sets goals and achieves them. During his tenure, Tim was able to reduce the workforce by attrition and is now reducing the clerk’s office by 7,000 square feet — another savings for the taxpayer.
He also has presided over an outreach to Westchester’s communities by deploying a mobile office to all areas of the county, an effort that continues to expand. As in his two preceding offices, Tim has diversified the workforce to better represent the county’s wonderfully disparate population.
Tim has exciting plans for the next term. He intends to expand technological capabilities; create a community information hotline; expand shared services with the county’s cities, towns and villages to create savings and efficiencies and expand mobile office outreach.
With achievements and future plans such as these, it is important that Democrats run, not walk, to the polls to reelect Tim Idoni. Vote early this weekend or on Primary Day, June 22. Please go to https://bit.ly/3vzlff2 for locations and hours.
Ellen Hendrickx
Clarewood Drive
Hastings-on-Hudson
