Justin Arest and Dara Gruenberg deserve your vote for mayor and village trustee, respectively. They certainly will get mine. I have come to know both Justin and Dara during the course of my volunteer work over the years. I worked with Justin on village-related projects and watched him in action during his four years on the village board. He has consistently impressed me with his ability to express his views clearly and to work with his fellow board members in a constructive manner. In addition, his high level of commitment leaves me with no doubt that he will devote himself to the extent required to discharge his duties as mayor.
Dara and I have served together on other boards for which we volunteer. I have seen her during meetings of those organizations — confident in expressing her well thought out views, willing to listen to others having differing opinions and able to find a way to reach consensus on difficult issues. Having seen Dara at work, her level of commitment to the tasks for which she volunteers is unmatched. I have no doubt she will bring that level of dedication to her service as a village trustee.
