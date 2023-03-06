Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.