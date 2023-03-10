It is my distinct honor to write this letter in support of Sameer Ahuja’s candidacy for a second term as village trustee. I have been privileged to work with Sameer over the past two years and I fully endorse, with no hesitation and with the utmost regard, Sameer’s candidacy for a second term.
Sameer has been the village board trustee liaison to the West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association for the past two years and I have worked with him on various issues that have come before SNAP (Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents) as well. From the moment he took office, Sameer has been fully engaged, present and available. We have met and discussed several issues ranging from parking by local businesses on residential streets, to Little League’s proposal for the installation of lights at Crossway Field, to the proposed pickleball courts at Crossway Field and, most recently, the Scarsdale pool project.
At any and every request, Sameer has spent an unlimited amount of time with the residents of West Quaker Ridge. He is always available to answer questions and is truly interested in hearing feedback. He never seeks to impose an opinion on anyone; to the contrary, he is open-minded, level-headed and maintains a calm demeanor, even in the face of disagreement.
I have been duly impressed with Sameer’s command of facts and the research and diligence he has performed on various issues. He does not jump to conclusions and is not swayed by veneer. He is not pressured to think or vote any way, but ensures that adequate independent factual investigation forms the basis for his decision-making. Sameer also understands the value of various amenities in Scarsdale and isn’t afraid to stand up for their preservation. He is motivated by a genuine desire to improve our village.
Sameer Ahuja is an exemplary candidate for Scarsdale Village Trustee and I am confident that he will continue to represent the best interests of our village.
